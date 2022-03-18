 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $750,000

Perfect location for your Clinic or Business! In the midst of Growing Owasso! Beautiful Ranch estate, Easy remodel of existing home. Bring your therapeutic horses! Primary Value in the Commercial potential of the land.. Top of Planned Owasso Commercial Expansion!

