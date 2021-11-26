 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $589,000

This luxury home offers too many updates to list! But we will start with 9ft doorways & custom doors, walnut floors, wrought iron lighting fixtures, custom ceilings in dining and master... and that is just the inside! The outdoor kitchen & entertaining space is large with stamped concrete, cedar ceilings, granite, saltwater pool, cedar pergola, custom fire pit, with a 26x30 shop with covered porch built in 2019. This backyard haven has a 6 ft block noise reducing wall, with custom cedar entrance door.

