This home qualifies for a 4.99% interest rate with our new construction program OR 100% financing on a Rural Development Loan when using our preferred lender. Ask for details. This home is quality built with all the details in mind. It has beautiful upgrades throughout complete with modern finishes. It is located in a cul-de-sac. The yard is large and ready for entertaining or kids to play. This neighborhood is the best mixture of rural living with the conveniences of being close to restaurants and shops. It is a 3 bedroom with true office. Split floor plan and open concept living area perfect for entertaining. Come check out with quiet, cozy neighborhood before it's too late.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $409,900
