Back to active by no fault of seller! The popular Bora Bora plan packed with upgrades including extensive interior brick and shiplap accents, wood floors in all main areas, freestanding tub in the master bath, and much more! Move in ready!!
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $409,899
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Here are a few things likely to happen much quicker than getting through a Service Oklahoma line:" says Tulsa resident James Jenkins.
Def Leppard is performing with Motley Crue and Alice Cooper.
“We haven’t used Chapman Stadium in 30 years for concerts, but I would like to be bringing shows here three, four, five, six times a year," TU…
A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
The electric vehicle maker must meet employment and capital investment requirements over the next few years to get the incentives.