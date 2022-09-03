3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $400,000

Beautiful new home in the heart of Collinsville that is move-in ready! No need to wait for completion of this beauty that is situated on a cul-de-sac in the back of The Estates at Edgewood. Located close to Collinsville High School, the baseball fields, and the football stadium AND just minutes away from the charming Collinsville Main Street that offers a library, trendy boutiques, restaurants, and wonderful antique stores. The home offers the highly desired open and split floor plan, 3 beds, 2 baths, and an office that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom with the addition of double doors. The eat-in kitchen is gorgeous with vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood beams, a large farmhouse sink, quite dishwasher, lovely black granite countertops, recessed lighting, a large walk-in pantry, and a built in desk area or butler's pantry. The ceiling is already wired for pendant lights above island if desired, and the home is wired with fiber optic, cat cable, and coax cable. All the kinks of purchasing a newly built home have been worked out on this one! The same floor plan is currently listed at $420,900. Why not save time and your hard earned money? 100% financing is available. Make this amazing home yours today, and be moved in before the holiday season hits!