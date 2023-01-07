3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $394,999

New Age Homes presents the Nicole Plan! This home sits on .50 acre lot M/L in Collinsville School District. 3 Bedrooms Plus Office. The large living room opens to Island Kitchen with granite throughout the home. Master Suite boasts spa like master bath with soaking tub and separate tiled shower and an oversized 3 tier closet with 12 foot ceilings that all your friends will be jealous of. Beautiful real hardwood floors in living room and office. Oversized 3 car garage. MOVE IN READY!!! Sellers offering $2,500.00 towards closing costs.