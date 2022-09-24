3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $389,500

Your Urban Farmhouse awaits, with considerable updates after builder completion. Open concept between living and kitchen. Living room has corner fireplace, with office which has sliding barn door. Large granite island, pantry is more than expected, golden industrial faucet and all hardware in the kitchen has been updated. Carpet and padding updated in the bedrooms. Lighting fixtures were also upgraded throughout. Master bath has large, full tiled shower. Garage floor has been epoxied. Yard is larger than a half acre, with new stained and sealed 20 yr fence. Electrical has been ran for hot tub and also behind each tv - including the one on the patio. Great location near high school.