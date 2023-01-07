 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $383,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION FLOORPLAN FAVORITE! SPLIT 3 BDRM + OFFICE/ 2 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE. OPEN GRANITE KITCHEN OPEN TO LIVING ROOM...MODERN TOUCHES W/OPEN DECORATIVE SHELVING SITUATED ON EACH SIDE OF FIREPLACE. OVERSIZED PICTURESQUE WINDOW IN KITCHEN. COVERED PATIO, BUTLERS PANTRY= PREP AREA, HUGE PANTRY!!! FOAM INSULATION = LOW UTILITIES ARE SOME OF THE AMENTITIES... PRICED TO SELL!!!

