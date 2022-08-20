 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $377,000

Brand New Plan! 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office on a .50 acre lot. Split floor plan with large open granite island kitchen, real hardwood floors and beams over living room. Beautiful finishes throughout. Home to be complete in Late August 2022, and available for quick closing. Welcome Home!

