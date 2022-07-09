 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $349,999

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $349,999

Beautiful like new home in Morrow Place. Close to Elementary school & neighborhood pool. Beautiful, clean lines w/unique title throughout. Large pantry in kitchen. Extended floored attic. Single-story home. Front door opens to foyer. Open kitchen to family rm plan. Office w/french doors. Split plan- Master bedrm is separate is from other rooms. Master bath includes walk-in closet w/door next to laundry rm. Master bath includes over-sized cultured marble walk-in shower w/seat & separate garden soaking tub.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert