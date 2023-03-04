Show-stopping home, (Built 2021) like new! Inviting, with tall ceilings & popular Open concept. Beautiful kitchen with quartz island, counter & bar seating. Plenty of floor space with a spacious office that offers much natural light. (could be 4th bedroom) Upgraded blinds & luxury carpet throughout. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet & double vanities. Generous laundry room with cabinets. Pull down sunshade for back patio. The large shed has electricity. All big-ticket items are new. R38 spray & extra foam insulation was added. Lovely neighborhood in close proximity to dining & shops. Swimming pool, clubhouse & playground nearby. Green certified with energy star appliances. (HERS rating of 57, Home Energy Rating system) Low utilities. **Photos on Zillow are incorrect. Should be corrected soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $349,900
