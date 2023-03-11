Show-stopping home, (Built 2021) like new! Inviting, with tall ceilings & popular Open concept. Beautiful kitchen with quartz island, counter & bar seating. Plenty of floor space with a spacious office that offers much natural light. (could be 4th bedroom) Upgraded blinds & luxury carpet throughout. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet & double vanities. Generous laundry room with cabinets. Pull down sunshade for the back patio. The large shed has electricity. *R38 spray & extra foam insulation was added. Walk to Owasso Morrow elementary school, pool & clubhouse. Lovely neighborhood near dining & shops. All big-ticket items are new. Green certified with energy star appliances. (HERS rating of 57, Home Energy Rating system) Low utilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $344,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will offer everything from pickleball courts to a Ferris wheel, and its three bars and two kitchen spaces will be able to serve 800 to 1,00…
Tanner Charles Luetjen, a Battle Creek Church worship leader, used the experience to give his girlfriend one of the most unique birthday prese…
Boone Pickens Stadium is currently undergoing a $55 million renovation, with the first phase of the project occurring on the north side of the…
According to a preliminary crash report, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were thrown from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at …
"What you're doing is, you're bringing chaos to order," Stewart tells the lawmaker from Broken Arrow during a nine-minute segment about Dahm's…