 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $340,000

2018 HBA Parade Model Home Winner! Sprinkler System. White wash beams. 1 owner Immaculate home in popular Piney Brook! This remarkable open concept home features beautiful hand scraped hardwoods throughout gorgeous living and gourmet kitchen. Too many upgrades to list. Must see for yourself.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert