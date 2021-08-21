 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $339,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT W/EXPERIENCE! 4-BAR RANCH .50+/- ACRE LOT. 3BRDM+FLEX ROOM/2FULL BATH/3CAR GRG, FOAM INSULATED=LOW UTILITY BILLS, SS APPLIANCES, BUTLERS PANTRY, WOOD LIKE TILE THUR OUT WALKWAYS & CARPET IN BEDROOM. GRANITE OPEN KITCHEN. BACKS UP TO TREES, NO ONE BEHIND YOU. WE HAVE OTHER LOTS AVAILABLE CAN CUSTOM BUILD! PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!

