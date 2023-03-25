Show-stopping home, (Built 2021) like new! Inviting, with tall ceilings & popular Open concept. Beautiful kitchen with marble backsplash, quartz island with seating. Plenty of floor space with a spacious office that offers natural light. (could be 4th bedroom) Upgraded blinds & luxury carpet throughout. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet & double vanities. Cultured marble shower. Generous laundry room with cabinets. Pull down sunshade for the back patio. The shed has electricity. Energy Star appliances. Home has been inspected for energy efficiency, so low utility bills. HERS rating of 57 Walk on the trail to Morrow elementary school, pool & clubhouse. Lovely neighborhood near dining & shops. All big-ticket items are new.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $335,000
