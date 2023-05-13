This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath w/ 3 car garage sits on a hidden .4 of an acre m/l lot. The home offers a ring doorbell, w/ a modern five panel glass door, under eave soffit outlets, perfect for holiday decor, tankless water heater hardwoods in common areas, modern flush trim, flat white clean walls to create a very clean canvas for your guest, smart thermostat. Enjoy your living area with an open are & cedar mantle w/ ventless fireplace, backsplash, quartz countertops in the kitchen modern efficiency sink with cutting board and vegetable rinsing area with freestanding tub in the main bathroom and marble countertops. Outside you can enjoy your quaint covered patio perfect for morning or evening relaxation.