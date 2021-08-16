3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $329,900

 Skip to main content
COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS UNTIL 8/13. This well maintained home sits on over an acre, inside features 3 beds, 2 baths and an office. Large living room w/wood burning fireplace. 2 car attached garage w/above ground storm shelter and a 2 car detached garage w/an 8x20 storage room. New flooring and interior paint 2 years ago. Outdoor features include new exterior paint 2021, a pond, a 30x50 metal pole barn w/RV doors, RV 50amp, paint booth and rough plumbed for a bathroom.

