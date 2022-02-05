3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $325,000

You won't want to miss this one. Very nice home loaded with nice high end features. Extensive hardwood floors, hidden pantry, tile walk-in master shower, and a professionally installed firepit are just a few of the great features of this home. This home has amazing curb appeal with the stone and stucco finish on a groomed corner lot. New roof and guttering were installed 6 months ago as well! This home has already been inspected and is ready to go!