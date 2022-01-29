 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $279,900

Love where you live! Turnkey, newer construction, single-story full of upgrades. Home overlooks greenbelt with large backyard, a masterpiece of indoor & outdoor living. Close proximity to neighborhood pond, splash pad. Inviting granite Kitchen, SS appliances, gas range and undercounter lighting. Spacious, open concept Great Room w/gas fireplace & tall ceilings. High-End finishes include luxury vinyl plank, window coverings, water feature, extended back patio and stained privacy fence. See to believe!

