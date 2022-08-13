 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $271,040

This beautiful home features all 3 bedrooms upstairs. The office downstairs could be a 4th bedroom with a closet. The corner lot has the privacy fence, a covered patio with gas hook up to make your own outside oasis. The kitchen is a must see with more kitchen cabinets and counter tops that anyone that loves to cook would ever need. This open concept will let everyone be together no matter if you are in the kitchen, Livingroom or dining room. This home has so much charm, come and make it yours.

