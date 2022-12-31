3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $254,900

This beautiful home in Ashbury Park is ready for new owners! It's conveniently located near HWY 169 and just minutes away from Owasso. Upon entering the home you will be greeted by an open concept floorplan and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is spacious and bright which features under lighting in the kitchen cabinets, gas stove, bright dining room with direct access to large backyard, and granite countertops. As an added bonus the stainless steel fridge will remain with the home! This home also offers a split plan between the master suite bedroom which features a modern paneled accent wall, a his and hers walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, PLUS a separate tiled shower. The utility room offers additional storage with quick garage access. This home is a must see, schedule your private showing today!