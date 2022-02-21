 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $245,000

Better than new one owner home on premier pond lot. NEW carpet, paint, appliances, stained cabinets, blinds, and hot water heater. Elevated 10ft ceilings throughout, large family room, granite in kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, lots of storage and built-ins. Exterior is full brick, covered back patio, the backyard is fully fenced with gate access to the pond. Neighborhood splash pad, stocked fishing ponds, and sidewalks. Location is close to elementary school, HWY-169, Owasso shopping and restaurants.

