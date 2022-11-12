 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $242,000

Qualifies for VA Assumable Loan at a much lower interest rate or 0 down!! Open and bright! This home feels much larger and spaced well. Feels better than new!conviniently located off of 169 and 136th- just minutes from Owasso and Downtown. Neighborhood amenities include splash park, yearly get togethers, catch and release retention ponds, and walking trails. HERS rated energy efficient with Tornado roof straps, new carpet in the living room

