3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $238,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $238,900

Open and bright! This home feels much larger and spaced well. Feels better than new! This Collinsville home is conviniently located off of 169 and 136th- just minutes from Owasso and Downtown. Neighborhood amenities include splash park, yearly get togethers, catch and release retention ponds, and walking trails. Back on market no fault of sellers- buyer changed mind as offer accepted

