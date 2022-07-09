 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $235,000

Beautiful full brick home located just west of the Collinsville City Park. Comfortable wide open kitchen/living room. 3rd car garage is converted into a living quarters/office. Fully fenced backyard with privacy fence. 3 bed 2 bath + living quarters with 1/2 bath.

