3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $232,500

A beautiful nearly new home in lovely Asbury Park neighborhood. 3/2/2 design with bright white Kitchen cabinets, sleek black Granite counter tops & Breakfast bar. Kitchen is open to wonderful dining space with cozy window seat. Vaulted Living room with corner fireplace. Neutral color palette throughout. Fully fenced back yard with patio off living/dining area.

