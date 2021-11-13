 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $225,500

Downtown Collinsville is stereotypical American Main St. This area is complete with cobblestone streets and craftsman houses all around. This brand new home is absolutely adorable and is very close to Main Street which features shopping and restaurants. This house is a unique blend of the modern while keeping the charm and character of the area. It is filled with modern touches and beautiful finishes. You don't want to miss this home. Estimated completion date of 1/14/22

