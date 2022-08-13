 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $221,900

Like new! Built in 2018. Beautiful Collinsville home backing to a greenspace. Open living plan to kitchen. Featuring a fireplace insert with solid wood mantle. The kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets, eat in kitchen bar and pantry. Split bedrooms. Large master with master bath and walk in closet. Large backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Neighborhood includes walking trails, splash pad, catch and release ponds, and neighborhood get togethers. New interior paint, new roof 2020, new Pella storm door, security cameras and up graded lighting.

