3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $220,000

What a dream! Tucked away in one of the subdivision's cul-de-sac! Facing the stocked pond and neighborhood park! This place is ready for entertaining or a gathering. A large kitchen with pantry, with a semi-open concept. A large, privacy fenced backyard. Carpet in bedrooms and beautiful wood floors in living room and hall. Easy access to Hwy75 or Hwy 169. AC unit 3 years old. Will go FHA, VA, USDA or conventional. Collinsville Schools.