 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $220,000

What a dream! Tucked away in one of the subdivision's cul-de-sac! Facing the stocked pond and neighborhood park! This place is ready for entertaining or a gathering. A large kitchen with pantry, with a semi-open concept. A large, privacy fenced backyard. Carpet in bedrooms and beautiful wood floors in living room and hall. Easy access to Hwy75 or Hwy 169. AC unit 3 years old. Will go FHA, VA, USDA or conventional. Collinsville Schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert