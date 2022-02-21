 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $205,000

Ahhh-mazing home ready for new adventures. This charmer has trendy colors inside, brand new vinyl flooring, & the cutest laundry room. Located in a fantastic community with neighborhood pond and reports to Owasso Schools including the brand new Morrow Elementary. Icing on the cake? How 'bout a huge yard with extended patio perfect hosting any backyard barbecue!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert