Beautiful floor plan with lots of natural light. Painted gray cabinets with granite countertops throughout. Large second bedroom and deep yard on the cul de sac. Luxury vinyl tile in hallways, living room, and kitchen, with agreeable gray wall color.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $198,881
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If construction had been finished on schedule, Black Friday traffic might be jamming 21st Street this week instead of 71st Street.
- Updated
Germany's Rostock Zoo has announced the recent birth of polar bear twins and showed how proud mother "Sizzel" tending to her offspring.
- Updated
"You may lose the next battle by splitting off from the Republican Party, but you will win the war for democracy," says Broken Arrow resident Morgan Bell.
- Updated
“This has just begun,” the police chief said after the shooting Saturday. “This individual shot someone in our town. We’re going to go after him with everything we got.”
Bill Haisten: At 99 TDs, Braylin Presley nears his Bixby finish line and is ‘totally committed’ to OSU
- Updated
“I know there was (a rumor) that OU offered me, but that’s not the case. I’m shutting that down. I’m a Cowboy and totally committed.”
- Updated
Oklahoma State University commentators often mention linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez's wrestling past after his latest crunching tackle. The linebacker has the Cowboys on the brink of their finest season in a decade.
- Updated
On Aug. 4, he identified the University of Oklahoma among six finalists, which also included Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Southern California.
- Updated
Police said investigators are still working to determine his cause of death.
- Updated
Dr. Jennifer Clark said hospitals could encounter another “nightmare winter” if influenza hits hard: “Given the fact that we did not have a flu season last year, we’re at risk for having the classic twindemic they’ve been talking about."
- Updated
"Even though I grew up on the Osage Nation reservation, the Reign of Terror was not taught in my Oklahoma history class. I think Americans, especially Oklahomans, need to know their history, even if it’s ugly, even if it’s evil," said Shannon Shaw Duty, editor of the Osage News.