3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $175,000

DEFINITELY WORTH SEEING! Well-Built, Good Bones, Corner-Double Lot, Excellent Location! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, 1,664 Square-Foot Home has a COOL & UNIQUE layout...but it needs your vision to bring it up to date. Offering Terracotta Roof, Lrg covered deck, Full Brick, Newer HVAC/Hot Water Tank/Windows, Central Vac, Attic Fan, Master Walk-in Tub/Shower, Lots of Storage, Excellent Curb Appeal, Storage Building & MORE! SELLING AS-IS...A MUST SEE!! Easy Access to HWYS 169 & 75

