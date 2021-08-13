 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $1,345,000

This incredible property offers plenty of space to build another "main home", but already offers a TON of upgrades including an updated 3bd 2bth ranch home (could be perfect guest home too), Morton Building, w 2 ponds (one of them has an island!), horse stables set up to accompany your new Ranch Estate! Located just north of HWY 20, between I- 75 and Collinsville. Quick trip to downtown Tulsa! Scenic views and seclusion in all directions. Over 50 acres with tons of value already in place for you!

