 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $699,000

Gated estate home with a breathtaking, panoramic view of the lake. 2 master suites, + 3rd bedroom. 3.5 bathrooms. Office has outside private entry with fireplace. Entertain in the large open layout w/high ceilings and wall of windows overlooking the lake. Relax on the wrap around covered porch that extends across the entire back of the home. 4-8 car garage—4 double doors with 1 bay being extra long allowing for possible boat storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert