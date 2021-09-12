3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $224,900

Peaceful park like setting. Cozy ranch style home on 3.5 acres M/L with mature trees including pines, remodeled kitchen with USB outlets installed, and fresh paint. Kit counter tops are being resurfaced before closing. 10X14 storage building on concrete slab w/electric, 28X40 shop includes insulated walls, new overhead manual door, new LED lights & electric. Backs to Corp property/keystone lake. A short walk to the lake. Bring your family and your fur babies, there's room for everyone here.