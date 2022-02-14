3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $189,000

Coming Soon: No showings until February 3rd. Lovely lake area home less than 2 miles off of Highway 412. Third bedroom is ideally located to be either an office or a bedroom. Master bedroom is very large due to combining a 4th bedroom. Could easily be made back into a 4th bedroom if desired. Large amount of blown in insulation in the attic. An acre of beautiful land located less than a half mile as the crow flies to the lake.