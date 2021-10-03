 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $325,000

Fantastic home on 2.9 acres,3 bed,2 bath ,2 living areas 3 patio areas, Beautiful park like setting with creek and arched bridge, 1717 square foot barn with 2 stables & tack room for horse & pets, electric and water, work area, overhead door ,pipe fencing and barb wire. Roof, windows, guttering, doors, furnace & air, water heater and appliances recently replaced. 2 fireplaces , vaulted ceilings, large utility area off kitchen, new concrete work on patios and walkways. Horse Permitted !

