3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $314,900

Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 3 car garage home is now available! This home features 10ft ceilings throughout, granite counter tops, and an office. Vaulted covered back patio on a corner lot with a completed privacy fence. Come check it out before its gone!

