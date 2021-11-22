 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $220,000

NEW on the market!! 3 bedroom 2 bath 1766 sq ft. With 1 acre here you'll have plenty of room to add a shop or garden. Has a invisible fence for your fur babies. The screened porch is ENORMOUS. HVAC replaced 2021. Great neighborhood close to HWY 66/266 and the turnpike. Come make this home yours!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert