 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $199,900

Relax in this secluded 1 acre find in Owasso School Dist. Huge kitchen, w/stainless appliances & 2 pantries. Bonus room w/closet wd make perfect office or formal dining. All new windows & full HVAC system. New solar panels added for low utility bills, 19" of added insulation. Fully fenced w/2 storage/work sheds, gorgeous trees & room to roam. New outdoor entertaining area w/220, perfect for hot tub. 660sf garage w/storage & room for 3 cars. Endless possibilities, ready to make it your own!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News