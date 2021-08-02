 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $197,500

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $197,500

3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $197,500

This could be your home! Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, formal dining with a wet bar and fireplace, breakfast bar, a lot of cabinets, adorable home on a corner lot with mature trees, outbuilding and a nice shaded patio. Verdigris schools Easy access to Tulsa and Claremore.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News