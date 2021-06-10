3 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $195,000

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Shepherd Valley. Second living area/flex room could be a 4th bedroom, Home features high ceilings, fireplace with gas logs. Master bedroom has a private bath with two sinks, jetted tub and separate shower and large walk-in closet. Great kitchen has two pantries, electric stove and refrigerator. Lot is almost 1/2 acre backing to open space. Large shed on property is exempt from inspections. Currently has renters only being shown on Friday, Saturday & Sunday. View More