NEW NEW NEW! Beautiful new construction home in a great scenic neighborhood with an open floor plan and plenty of space. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and 3 car garage this home also has custom blinds throughout and oversized master closet with seasonal pull downs. Go get your eyes on this house before it is to late!
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $409,900
