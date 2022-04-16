 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $404,500

Stunning! New home in The Vale at Redbud neighborhood in Catoosa. Impeccable open floor plan home. Beautiful kitchen with granite, large pantry and huge center island. Large living with gas fireplace, wood floors and lots of Pella Windows. Office with custom barn doors. Large laundry room with sink and hanging bar. Upstairs game room plus two bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath. This beautiful home has so many upgrades it is a Must See!!!

