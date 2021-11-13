 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $399,848

Stunning! New home in The Vale at Redbud neighborhood in Catoosa. Impeccable open floor plan home. Beautiful Kitchen with granite and Huge Center Island. Large living with fireplace, wood floors and lots of Pella windows to enjoy the Greenbelt backyard... Office with Custom Barn Doors. Upstairs game room plus two bedrooms and full bath. This beautiful has so many upgrades it is a Must See!!!

