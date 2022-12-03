 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $383,500

  • Updated
Don't miss out on this beautiful BRAND NEW spacious home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, office, very spacious 3 car tandem garage, many UPGRADES went into this home that you just have to see if person. Located in a very desirable neighborhood, The Vale at Redbud on a corner lot. Not to mention that there is $8500 in builder concessions.

