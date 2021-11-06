 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $380,000

Enjoy the amazing Pond view from your backyard at this Beautiful New Home !!!! This home has so many awesome features, Large living with fireplace & Wood floors Open to a Gorgeous Kitchen with Granite and Huge Island plus a large dining Nook overlooking the pond with lots of Pella Windows .. Office with wood floors and custom barndoor .. Upstairs Game room plus two bedrooms and full bath .. This home is truly a Must See to appreciate all the Upgrades!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News