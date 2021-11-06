3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $380,000

Enjoy the amazing Pond view from your backyard at this Beautiful New Home !!!! This home has so many awesome features, Large living with fireplace & Wood floors Open to a Gorgeous Kitchen with Granite and Huge Island plus a large dining Nook overlooking the pond with lots of Pella Windows .. Office with wood floors and custom barndoor .. Upstairs Game room plus two bedrooms and full bath .. This home is truly a Must See to appreciate all the Upgrades!!