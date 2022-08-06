 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $379,900

Better Than New! Stunning 6 mo old 3/2.5/3 on greenbelt in scenic subdivision. A wall of windows offers breathtaking views of rolling hills & majestic trees. Popular Abel Plan features white oak flooring, upgraded granite, wood ceiling in entry & massive living/dining/kitchen combo w/sky-high vaulted ceiling & distressed beams. Spacious master suite w/view of greenbelt, walk-in shower, soaking tub & convenient access between master closet & laundry. Designer touches truly make this home unique.

