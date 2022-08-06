Better Than New! Stunning 6 mo old 3/2.5/3 on greenbelt in scenic subdivision. A wall of windows offers breathtaking views of rolling hills & majestic trees. Popular Abel Plan features white oak flooring, upgraded granite, wood ceiling in entry & massive living/dining/kitchen combo w/sky-high vaulted ceiling & distressed beams. Spacious master suite w/view of greenbelt, walk-in shower, soaking tub & convenient access between master closet & laundry. Designer touches truly make this home unique.
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two months after the splashy announcement that Los Angeles quarterback prospect Jackson Presley would play at Jenks as a ninth-grader, circumstances resulted in a Presley family decision to stay in California.
The identities of the officer nor the inmate were released on Sunday.
Update: Inmate who allegedly killed a corrections officer on Sunday pled guilty to killing a fellow inmate in 2013
"Our other job as English teachers is to guide our students to cultivate critical thinking skills. This is where HB 1775 makes things messy." says Claire Robertson.
According to court documents, a warrant is out for Ferrari's arrest.
The Drummond family is selling the historic McBirney Mansion, which served as their family home and a place to host charitable events.
The $340 million western extension of the Gilcrease Expressway is expected to be open to traffic sometime near the end of August to early September, officials said.
The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.
Guerin Emig: Why defensive-minded Brent Venables is the right coach at the right time for OU's offensive players too
Lincoln Riley didn't leave the Sooners in a rut, but there is no question his successor's iron-tough mentality has translated to a welcome culture change, and not just for linebackers
Warren Place brought high-rise construction to the suburbs.
Councilors approve ordinance amendment setting out regulations for solicitations along roadsides, medians
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that medians, like sidewalks and streets, are considered “traditional public forums.”