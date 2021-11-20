 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $366,575

This Beautiful Single Story Home in The Vale at Redbud neighborhood in Catoosa. Features so many amazing upgrades!!! Large living with hardwoods and fireplace Open to the Awesome Kitchen with Granite and huge Island and eating area with large Pella Windows .. Split floorplan. Office with wood floors and Custom Bar doors. Large covered back patio with Gas line ready for your Grill...So many custom feature this is a must See!!!

