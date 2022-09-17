 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $362,900

Seller is motivated! Priced below market value with Seller offering a Buyers' incentive of $5000 towards discount points to pay down interest rate! Don't miss this amazing opportunity to own a stunning, like-new (less than 1 year old), 3/2.5/3 on a lush greenbelt. A wall of windows offers breathtaking views of rolling hills & majestic trees. Popular Abel Plan features white oak flooring, upgraded granite, wood feature ceiling in entry & massive living/dining/kitchen combo w/sky-high vaulted ceiling & distressed beams. Spacious master suite w/view of greenbelt, walk-in shower, soaking tub & convenient access between master closet & laundry. Designer touches truly make this home unique. Check out the 3D Matterport Walk Through to view an example of the floor plan from a previously built home. Subdivision is tucked away in scenic Redbud Valley but conveniently located near everything the Tulsa Metro area has to offer.

